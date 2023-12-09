Richmond vs. Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on SEC Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Richmond matchup.
Richmond vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Richmond vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-10.5)
|151.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Florida (-10.5)
|153.5
|-600
|+430
Richmond vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Richmond is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- Florida has won just two games against the spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Gators' eight games this season have gone over the point total.
