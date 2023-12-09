Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the James Madison Dukes (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Information

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

  • Jenkins: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vasean Allette: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 80.5 14th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.1 118th
40th 34.7 Rebounds 34.8 35th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
342nd 5.3 3pt Made 8.0 104th
341st 10.6 Assists 13.4 150th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.7 265th

