How to Watch Old Dominion vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.9% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 60th.
- The Monarchs' 69.5 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 76.0 the Dukes allow.
- Old Dominion is 0-2 when it scores more than 76.0 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Old Dominion averages 66.0 points per game. Away, it averages 73.0.
- In 2023-24 the Monarchs are conceding 15.5 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (81.0).
- Beyond the arc, Old Dominion makes more 3-pointers away (8.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (33.8%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
