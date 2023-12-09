Saturday's game at Chartway Arena has the No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) going head to head against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-71 victory, heavily favoring James Madison.

The matchup has no set line.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 86, Old Dominion 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-14.5)

James Madison (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.9

Old Dominion's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and James Madison's is 4-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Monarchs are 4-2-0 and the Dukes are 5-1-0.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (scoring 69.5 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball while giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 232nd in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

Old Dominion ranks 216th in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.3 its opponents average.

Old Dominion hits 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.8 (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

The Monarchs' 91 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 255th in college basketball, and the 95.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 297th in college basketball.

Old Dominion forces 11.4 turnovers per game (247th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball play).

