The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.5% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 93rd.
  • The Spartans score an average of 75.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redbirds allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (75).
  • At home, Norfolk State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-67 Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary W 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/1/2023 @ VCU W 63-60 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/9/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

