Betting on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Saturday, featuring all 12 matchups around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Pastrnak's stats: 14 goals in 25 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Matthews' stats: 16 goals in 23 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

MacKinnon's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 23 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +120 to score

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Skinner's stats: 11 goals in 27 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +120 to score

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Thompson's stats: 7 goals in 18 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Kucherov's stats: 17 goals in 27 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +125 to score

Bruins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 25 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Flames

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 19 games

