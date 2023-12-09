Will Matthew Phillips find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Phillips' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:54 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

