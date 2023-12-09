The Delaware State Hornets (2-5) play the Longwood Lancers (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Jevin Muniz: 15.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Martez Robinson: 14.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alston Andrews: 4.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Wesley Oba: 7.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deywilk Tavarez: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

Longwood vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 308th 66.9 Points Scored 80.7 87th 288th 76.4 Points Allowed 66.2 94th 243rd 31.9 Rebounds 38.8 31st 74th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 14.2 7th 350th 4.1 3pt Made 6.0 281st 307th 10.7 Assists 12.7 221st 358th 16.1 Turnovers 10.5 91st

