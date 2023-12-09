The Longwood Lancers (8-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Delaware State Hornets (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Hornets have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Longwood (-7.5) 138.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Longwood (-7.5) 138.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Longwood vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

Longwood has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Lancers games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Delaware State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.