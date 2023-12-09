The Delaware State Hornets (6-6) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Longwood Lancers (8-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Longwood has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.

The Lancers average 7.5 more points per game (81.8) than the Hornets give up to opponents (74.3).

Longwood is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood scored more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (66.4) last season.

At home, the Lancers gave up 65.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).

At home, Longwood knocked down 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule