Saturday's game at Memorial Hall Gym has the Longwood Lancers (8-1) going head to head against the Delaware State Hornets (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 win for Longwood.

There is no line set for the game.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Dover, Delaware

Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Longwood vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 76, Delaware State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-6.7)

Longwood (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Delaware State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Hornets have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers put up 81.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Longwood is 10th in the country at 41.0 rebounds per game. That's 15.0 more than the 26.0 its opponents average.

Longwood knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 31.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.9%.

Longwood has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.7 per game (167th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (45th in college basketball).

