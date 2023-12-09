How to Watch Liberty vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Liberty Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Antelopes' opponents have knocked down.
- Liberty is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Flames are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 73rd.
- The 79.3 points per game the Flames average are 10.4 more points than the Antelopes allow (68.9).
- Liberty is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game last season at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Liberty performed better when playing at home last year, draining 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 74-39
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|Liberty Arena
