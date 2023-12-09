Saturday's contest between the Liberty Flames (7-2) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Liberty coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Grand Canyon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-4.0)

Liberty (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Liberty has a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Grand Canyon, who is 4-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Flames are 4-3-0 and the Antelopes are 3-3-0.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Liberty is 186th in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

Liberty knocks down 5.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.9 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2.

The Flames' 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 86.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

Liberty has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (21st in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 10.6 it forces on average (291st in college basketball).

