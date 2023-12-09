The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

This season, the Dukes have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Monarchs' opponents have made.

James Madison is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Dukes are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs rank 253rd.

The Dukes average 22.1 more points per game (95.4) than the Monarchs give up (73.3).

When James Madison scores more than 73.3 points, it is 8-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison put up 86.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 74.9 points per contest.

The Dukes ceded 65.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, James Madison performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

