Evgeny Kuznetsov Game Preview: Capitals vs. Rangers - December 9
Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to wager on Kuznetsov's props? Here is some information to help you.
Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights
- Kuznetsov has averaged 18:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).
- In four of 20 games this year, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In four of 20 games this season, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Kuznetsov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Rangers
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|5
|5
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|3
