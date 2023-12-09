The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will play the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In seven of 23 games this year, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Strome has a point in nine games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 23 games played.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Strome has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 4 13 Points 4 10 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

