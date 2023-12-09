Will Dylan Strome light the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in seven of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Strome has scored three goals on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.