How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 77th.
- The Bearcats put up 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.
- Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, Xavier has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 252nd.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow.
- Xavier has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Cincinnati performed better in home games last season, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game away from home.
- The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).
- The Musketeers gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
- Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
