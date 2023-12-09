Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Rangers on December 9, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena.
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ovechkin has totaled five goals and 10 assists in 23 games for Washington, good for 15 points.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Tom Wilson has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with eight goals and six assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|7
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
John Carlson has posted one goal on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|3
|1
|4
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's top contributors through 24 games, with six goals and 17 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
