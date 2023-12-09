The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-165) Capitals (+135) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won six (40.0%).

This season Washington has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played nine games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 81 (13th) Goals 54 (32nd) 65 (4th) Goals Allowed 69 (8th) 22 (6th) Power Play Goals 6 (32nd) 12 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (13th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington owns a 3-7-0 record against the spread while going 5-4-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Washington has gone over the total five times.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have scored 54 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

The Capitals have given up three goals per game, 69 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

