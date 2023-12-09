Capitals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-165)
|Capitals (+135)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won six (40.0%).
- This season Washington has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has played nine games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info
Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|81 (13th)
|Goals
|54 (32nd)
|65 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|69 (8th)
|22 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (32nd)
|12 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (13th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington owns a 3-7-0 record against the spread while going 5-4-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Washington has gone over the total five times.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have scored 54 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- The Capitals have given up three goals per game, 69 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.
- Their -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
