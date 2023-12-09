The New York Rangers (18-5-1) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have +135 odds, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Washington has played nine games this season with over 6 goals.

The Rangers are 15-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 40.0%, of those games.

New York is 6-3 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Washington has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-3 in those contests.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 6-3-1 6 3.5 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.5 3.1 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 5-5-0 6 2.4 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.4 3.1 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

