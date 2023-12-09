How to Watch the Capitals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Rangers try to defeat the Capitals.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Capitals Prediction
|Rangers vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 69 goals given up (three per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 54 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|23
|5
|10
|15
|11
|8
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|23
|8
|6
|14
|17
|18
|29.4%
|John Carlson
|23
|1
|13
|14
|36
|19
|-
|Dylan Strome
|23
|10
|3
|13
|7
|16
|52.6%
|Connor McMichael
|23
|5
|6
|11
|5
|8
|33.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 65 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|24
|16
|20
|36
|19
|10
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|24
|6
|17
|23
|10
|16
|63.1%
|Chris Kreider
|24
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|30.8%
|Mika Zibanejad
|24
|6
|14
|20
|10
|13
|54.7%
|Alexis Lafreniere
|24
|8
|8
|16
|6
|13
|31%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.