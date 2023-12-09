The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Rangers try to defeat the Capitals.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 69 goals given up (three per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Capitals have 54 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 23 5 10 15 11 8 0% Tom Wilson 23 8 6 14 17 18 29.4% John Carlson 23 1 13 14 36 19 - Dylan Strome 23 10 3 13 7 16 52.6% Connor McMichael 23 5 6 11 5 8 33.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 65 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players