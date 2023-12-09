Can we count on Beck Malenstyn finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

  • Malenstyn has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Malenstyn has no points on the power play.
  • Malenstyn's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

