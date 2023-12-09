On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Rangers. Is Anthony Mantha going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mantha stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Mantha has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Mantha has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 12:58 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.