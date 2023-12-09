Six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the Villanova Wildcats and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Dayton Flyers at Miami (OH) RedHawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Mason Patriots at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coppin State Eagles at George Washington Revolutionaries 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Milwaukee Panthers at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at Southern Illinois Salukis 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Villanova Wildcats at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

