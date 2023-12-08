Oddsmakers have listed player props for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +150)
  • The 22.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Friday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average of 23.2.
  • He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.
  • Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: -213)
  • Deni Avdija has racked up 12.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Avdija has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -179)
  • The 17.5-point prop total set for Jordan Poole on Friday equals his scoring average on the season.
  • He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Poole's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's prop bet.
  • He makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 23.3 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (25.5).
  • He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (6.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Bridges has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Bridges has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: -213)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
  • Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.
  • He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

