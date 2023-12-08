The Washington Wizards (3-17) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 45.1% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 2-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at sixth.

The Wizards score an average of 117.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 114 the Nets allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 2-10 record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score 114.5 points per game at home, 4.6 fewer points than away (119.1). Defensively they concede 126.9 per game, 2.5 more than on the road (124.4).

In 2023-24 Washington is giving up 2.5 more points per game at home (126.9) than on the road (124.4).

This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (28.4 per game) than away (28.3).

Wizards Injuries