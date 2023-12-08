The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) go head to head with the Washington Wizards (3-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV:

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith posts 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Lonnie Walker IV averages 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Wizards vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Wizards 115.3 Points Avg. 116.1 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 124.0 47.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 38.9% Three Point % 34.8%

