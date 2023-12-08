Wizards vs. Nets December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) go head to head with the Washington Wizards (3-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Wizards vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.
- On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Daniel Gafford is averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posts 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Royce O'Neale puts up 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith posts 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Lonnie Walker IV averages 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Wizards
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.0
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|38.9%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
