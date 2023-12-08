Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Southampton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Southampton County, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Southampton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southampton High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dendron, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.