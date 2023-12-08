Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Prince William County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodbridge Senior High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Christ Chapel Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stafford High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
