There is high school basketball action in Prince William County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodbridge Senior High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at Christ Chapel Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stafford High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Battlefield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at John Handley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Patriot High School