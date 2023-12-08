If you live in Petersburg County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Petersburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Appomattox Regional Governor's School at Brunswick High School