We have high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blacksburg High School at Glenvar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Salem, VA

Salem, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Staunton River High School