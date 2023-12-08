The Washington Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Coulibaly put up 14 points and three steals in a 131-126 loss versus the 76ers.

In this article, we dig into Coulibaly's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.5 9.0 Rebounds -- 3.6 3.9 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 13.8 14.6 PR -- 12.1 12.9



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Nets

Coulibaly has taken 6.2 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.5% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Coulibaly's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114 points per game, the Nets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Nets have conceded 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets have conceded 24.8 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 34 20 7 3 4 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.