Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Augusta County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Defiance High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Broadway, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Gap High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
