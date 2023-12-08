ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature ACC squads. That matchup is the DePaul Blue Demons versus the Miami Hurricanes.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|DePaul Blue Demons at Miami Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.