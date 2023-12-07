Tom Wilson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Wilson in that upcoming Capitals-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is -5.

In six of 22 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Wilson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Wilson has an assist in four of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Wilson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

