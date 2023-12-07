The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, totaling 24 goals while allowing 28 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored two goals (7.4%).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Capitals vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Stars 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (12-8-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in contests that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Washington has nine points (4-0-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Capitals have earned 17 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games and registered four points with a record of 2-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 8-5-0 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 7th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.27 31st 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.95 13th 22nd 29.8 Shots 27.8 29th 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 9th 23.61% Power Play % 7.81% 32nd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 78.87% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.