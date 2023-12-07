Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
Can we anticipate Rasmus Sandin finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Sandin has zero points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|27:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:53
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:24
|Away
|W 4-1
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
