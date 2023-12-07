For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Aube-Kubel a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

