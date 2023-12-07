Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Jensen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.