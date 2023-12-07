Niagara at Robert Morris versus is a game to see on a Thursday NCAA Men's Hockey slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch vs Niagara at Robert Morris

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!