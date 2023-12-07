The Washington Capitals, John Carlson among them, play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Carlson in that upcoming Capitals-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

John Carlson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Carlson has averaged 25:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 22 games this year.

In 11 of 22 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Carlson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 2 14 Points 0 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

