The James Madison Dukes (6-3) go up against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes give up.
  • When it scores more than 59.7 points, William & Mary is 2-3.
  • JMU's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Dukes record are just 4.9 more points than the Tribe give up (66.0).
  • JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
  • William & Mary has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Dukes shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Tribe concede defensively.
  • The Tribe make 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66)
  • Jamia Hazell: 11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
  • Annalicia Goodman: 6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG%
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Montana State W 65-62 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Liberty L 67-53 Liberty Arena
12/3/2023 Wake Forest W 55-53 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 William & Mary - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/17/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

