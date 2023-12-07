In the upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Evgeny Kuznetsov to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

