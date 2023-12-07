When the Dallas Stars meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Alexander Ovechkin will be among the best players to watch.

Capitals vs. Stars Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Ovechkin has collected nine assists and five goals in 22 games. That's good for 14 points.

John Carlson has made a big impact for Washington this season with 14 points (one goal and 13 assists).

This season, Tom Wilson has eight goals and five assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 244 total saves, while conceding 19 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 5-2-0 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and an average ice time of 16:09 per game.

Through 24 games, Jason Robertson has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted eight goals and 12 assists for Dallas.

In six games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 4-1-1. He has conceded 19 goals (3.17 goals against average) and has recorded 195 saves.

Capitals vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 7th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.27 31st 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.95 13th 22nd 29.8 Shots 27.8 29th 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 9th 23.61% Power Play % 7.81% 32nd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 78.87% 17th

