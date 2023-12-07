Capitals vs. Stars Injury Report Today - December 7
Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-8-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Capitals prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.3 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Washington's total of 65 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is fourth-best in the league.
- Their -15 goal differential is 26th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas has scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL (82 total, 3.4 per game).
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +12.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.