For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Protas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Protas has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 0 2 12:52 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 9:10 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 4-1

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

