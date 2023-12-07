Alexander Ovechkin will be among those in action Thursday when his Washington Capitals play the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Ovechkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:35 on the ice per game.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Ovechkin has an assist in seven of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

