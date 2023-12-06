The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joel Embiid, Kyle Kuzma and others in this outing.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 23.6 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma averages 4.6 assists, 0.9 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -164)

The 11.5-point total set for Deni Avdija on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Avdija's season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Embiid's 32.0 points per game average is 0.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Embiid has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -164)

The 27.0 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday (25.5).

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Maxey has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

