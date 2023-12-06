Wednesday's contest features the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) squaring off at Kaplan Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 76, Old Dominion 74

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-2.5)

William & Mary (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

William & Mary's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and Old Dominion's is 2-3-0. The Tribe are 6-2-0 and the Monarchs are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe average 76.6 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (287th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

The 32.1 rebounds per game William & Mary averages rank 235th in college basketball, and are 2.3 more than the 29.8 its opponents record per contest.

William & Mary knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (191st in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

The Tribe rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 334th in college basketball, allowing 99.6 points per 100 possessions.

William & Mary and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tribe commit 10.4 per game (77th in college basketball) and force 10 (317th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.